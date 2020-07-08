514 MABBETTE ST UNIT 3B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH - Cozy ONE BED / ONE BATH Conveniently located within minutes of Downtown Kissimmee. This condo is a 2nd-floor / Top floor unit and features ceramic tile throughout, great natural lighting and ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

UTILITIES: $95.00 / Month (Water / Sewer, Trash & Electricity)

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(321) 895-7256.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5744145)