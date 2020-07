4762 Cumbrian Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities gym parking pool

Available now. Property comes fully furnished.

A property with a fitness center, is located in Kissimmee, 5 miles from Plaza del Sol Kissimmee, 5 miles from Fun 'N' Wheels Fun Park, as well as 5 miles from Kissimmee Value Outlet Shops. The air-conditioned property is 4.3 miles from 192 Flea Market, private parking available on site.

Kissimmee Sports Arena & Rodeo is 6 miles from the home, while Lakefront Park is 8 miles from the property. House is located in a gated community.

Lawn maintenance is $50 per month. Pool maintenance is $75 per month.