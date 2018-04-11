Rent Calculator
3816 Breakwater Drive 104
3816 Breakwater Drive 104
3816 Breakwater Way
·
Location
3816 Breakwater Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
FIRST FLOOR, END UNIT, completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Granite counter tops, tile throughout, handicap access and screened porch. Community pool. Property will be rented unfurnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 have any available units?
3816 Breakwater Drive 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kissimmee, FL
.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kissimmee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 have?
Some of 3816 Breakwater Drive 104's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Breakwater Drive 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kissimmee
.
Does 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 offer parking?
No, 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 have a pool?
Yes, 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 has a pool.
Does 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 have accessible units?
Yes, 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 has accessible units.
Does 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Breakwater Drive 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
