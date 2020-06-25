All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 352 La Paz Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
352 La Paz Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 6:53 AM

352 La Paz Drive

352 La Paz Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

352 La Paz Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34743
Buenaventura Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow - This Is A Very Nice Home With Large Back Porch (39x10), Fenced Yard, And 6x8 Storage Building. So Close To Downtown And The Orlando Airport! Ready For Family To Enjoy! Sellers Are Leaving A 14 Wide By 4 Feet Deep Above Ground Pool (in Box For Winter) For Buyer To Enjoy In The Back Yard. Lots Of Fruit Trees - Including Cherry, Mango, Soursop, Avocado, Peach.

Listing Courtesy Of JC PENNY REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 La Paz Drive have any available units?
352 La Paz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 352 La Paz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
352 La Paz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 La Paz Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 La Paz Drive is pet friendly.
Does 352 La Paz Drive offer parking?
No, 352 La Paz Drive does not offer parking.
Does 352 La Paz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 La Paz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 La Paz Drive have a pool?
Yes, 352 La Paz Drive has a pool.
Does 352 La Paz Drive have accessible units?
No, 352 La Paz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 352 La Paz Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 La Paz Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 352 La Paz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 La Paz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College