Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking elevator clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking

CONDO CLASS LIVING! CATCH THE SPIRIT AT FLORA RIDGE! EXCITING 3 BR /2 BA WITH CLUBHOUSE AND WATER VIEWS. TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH ELEVATOR, LAMINATE FLOORING (only 9 months ago) THROUGHOUT. THE LOOP SHOPPING MALL ONLY A MILE AWAY. UNIT WOULD BE AVAILABLE BY JUNE FIRST.

*** Homeowner Association only allow one pet per unit. Max 25lb., 2 car parking space.****