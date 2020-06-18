3137 WINDOVER AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 playground pool

Townhome style condo in Chelsea Square, Kissimmee - Unfurnished, 2 beds, 1.5 baths, 992 sq ft. Open floor plan with large kitchen with dining area that includes all appliances, comfortable living room with ceramic tile flooring and both bedrooms on 2nd floor with Jack-N-Jill bath. Stackable washer/dryer connection and storage closet. Chelsea Square offers community pool and playground to residents. Located off Columbia and corner of Dyer, walking distance to bus stop, restaurants and stores. Sorry no pets and this property is not under the section 8 housing program.



12 Month Lease

$5 Monthly Tech Fee

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Ask me about HOA applications for this property



No Pets Allowed



