Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

3137 WINDOVER AVE

3137 Windover Avenue · (407) 846-8846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3137 Windover Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3137 WINDOVER AVE · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
Townhome style condo in Chelsea Square, Kissimmee - Unfurnished, 2 beds, 1.5 baths, 992 sq ft. Open floor plan with large kitchen with dining area that includes all appliances, comfortable living room with ceramic tile flooring and both bedrooms on 2nd floor with Jack-N-Jill bath. Stackable washer/dryer connection and storage closet. Chelsea Square offers community pool and playground to residents. Located off Columbia and corner of Dyer, walking distance to bus stop, restaurants and stores. Sorry no pets and this property is not under the section 8 housing program.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2053674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 WINDOVER AVE have any available units?
3137 WINDOVER AVE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 3137 WINDOVER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3137 WINDOVER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 WINDOVER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3137 WINDOVER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3137 WINDOVER AVE offer parking?
No, 3137 WINDOVER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3137 WINDOVER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 WINDOVER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 WINDOVER AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3137 WINDOVER AVE has a pool.
Does 3137 WINDOVER AVE have accessible units?
No, 3137 WINDOVER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 WINDOVER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 WINDOVER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 WINDOVER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 WINDOVER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
