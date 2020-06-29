All apartments in Kissimmee
3135 HEMPSTEAD AVENUE

3135 Hempstead Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3135 Hempstead Avenue, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
microwave
Condo located in Chelsie Square in Kissimmee, near bus line, Hwy 192, restaurants, shopping ,schools, medical facilities. Unfurnished, 1028 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, washer & dryer closet and full bath upstairs, living area and half bath downstairs. Separate living room and dining area, kitchen equipped with all appliances (no microwave) Community pool ,playground and tennis courts for the residents. Located off Columbia and Dyer St., walking distance to shops, restaurants, school and bus stop.

$75 application fee per adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
$5 monthly tech fe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

