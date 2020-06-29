3135 HEMPSTEAD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Condo located in Chelsie Square in Kissimmee, near bus line, Hwy 192, restaurants, shopping ,schools, medical facilities. Unfurnished, 1028 sq. ft., 2 bedrooms, washer & dryer closet and full bath upstairs, living area and half bath downstairs. Separate living room and dining area, kitchen equipped with all appliances (no microwave) Community pool ,playground and tennis courts for the residents. Located off Columbia and Dyer St., walking distance to shops, restaurants, school and bus stop.



$75 application fee per adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

$5 monthly tech fe