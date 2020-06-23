All apartments in Kissimmee
3108 Wentworth

3108 Wentworth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Wentworth Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Flora Ridge

Amenities

pool
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Townhome of Flora Ridge Community locates right next to Osceola Parkway , this gate community close to the Loop shopping center, and other prime shopping area and restaurants yet with easy access to Orlando International Airport , Walt Disney World, Sea world, turnpike, John easy going park way, Osceola parkway, neighborhood Elementary school just across of the street. Relax yourself with the private community pool, a quite walk around the lake or spend time with your children on the tot lot. The unit has 2.5 bath. all room are upstairs. The unit will be available by the end of May. Please contact us for showing arrangement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Wentworth have any available units?
3108 Wentworth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 3108 Wentworth currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Wentworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Wentworth pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Wentworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 3108 Wentworth offer parking?
No, 3108 Wentworth does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Wentworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Wentworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Wentworth have a pool?
Yes, 3108 Wentworth has a pool.
Does 3108 Wentworth have accessible units?
No, 3108 Wentworth does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Wentworth have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Wentworth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Wentworth have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Wentworth does not have units with air conditioning.
