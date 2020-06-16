All apartments in Kissimmee
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2588 NOUVEAU WAY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

2588 NOUVEAU WAY

2588 Nouveau Way · (407) 898-4800
Location

2588 Nouveau Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Discover this spacious contemporary look outside with premium lot site. lots of upgrade inside the house with kitchen has a breakfast bar which can over look the dining rom and the garden. The house is energy saving with 20A 120 V GFI garage, garage opener Genie 850-Belt drive. The house is located in the highly desired Brand New Master Planned Community Tapestry which have 24-hour guard gated access, Fitness Center & Movement Studio,Ballroom w/Catering Kitchen, Outdoor Screened Patio with seating, Zero entry pool, Splash Park, Water Slide, BBQ Pavilions, Sport Field, Playgrounds, Walking Trails, Dog Park, Common Area Maintenance just minutes from Disney, The Loop,shopping, dining, entertainment and all major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 NOUVEAU WAY have any available units?
2588 NOUVEAU WAY has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2588 NOUVEAU WAY have?
Some of 2588 NOUVEAU WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 NOUVEAU WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2588 NOUVEAU WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 NOUVEAU WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2588 NOUVEAU WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2588 NOUVEAU WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2588 NOUVEAU WAY does offer parking.
Does 2588 NOUVEAU WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2588 NOUVEAU WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 NOUVEAU WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2588 NOUVEAU WAY has a pool.
Does 2588 NOUVEAU WAY have accessible units?
No, 2588 NOUVEAU WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 NOUVEAU WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2588 NOUVEAU WAY has units with dishwashers.
