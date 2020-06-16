2588 NOUVEAU WAY

Amenities

Discover this spacious contemporary look outside with premium lot site. lots of upgrade inside the house with kitchen has a breakfast bar which can over look the dining rom and the garden. The house is energy saving with 20A 120 V GFI garage, garage opener Genie 850-Belt drive. The house is located in the highly desired Brand New Master Planned Community Tapestry which have 24-hour guard gated access, Fitness Center & Movement Studio,Ballroom w/Catering Kitchen, Outdoor Screened Patio with seating, Zero entry pool, Splash Park, Water Slide, BBQ Pavilions, Sport Field, Playgrounds, Walking Trails, Dog Park, Common Area Maintenance just minutes from Disney, The Loop,shopping, dining, entertainment and all major roadways.