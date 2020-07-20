2471 HINSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Located in the Cypress Reserve community, this 4 bed/3 bath home with a great split floor plan is positioned so that you have no rear neighbors- making it easy to enjoy a quiet cup of coffee in the morning on your lanai. The French door entryway to this home opens up to a gorgeous foyer with large columns to add to the intricate design of the interior. The 4th bedroom that can be used as a guest room is located at the front of the house with its own full bath to provide privacy. Other features of the home include a separate garden tub and shower in the master bathroom and indoor laundry. This home is conveniently located near The Loop, which includes plenty of shopping and dining options. You are also only a short drive away from Walt Disney World to enjoy the parks. Spacious well maintained home, almost 3,000 living. Lawn service included. Community pool, gated and more!