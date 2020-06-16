2426 CARAVELLE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 playground pool

This 4 bedrooms, 3 bath with over 1600 sq ft is fully furnished and turn key townhouse in gated community offers ceramic tile and carpet, professionally decorated throughout. It offers 2 master suites, one on the first floor with private bath, kitchen with counter bar overlooking the living room/dining room, 2nd master bedroom with its own private bath upstairs with two additional bedrooms and an additional bath, screened in back patio, community pool, playground, and much more...



Home is located with in minutes to public transportation, Disney, I4, 429, 192, 535, and the 417. Close to stores, businesses and bus stop.

12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee, $125 Lease Doc Fee (once application has been approved)

ABSOLUTELY NO PETS

Sorry, this home is not under the Section 8 Housing Program