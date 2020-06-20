All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

2280 San Vital

2280 San Vital Dr · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2280 San Vital Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
This RECENTLY RENOVATED Great 3BR 2BA Townhome is located within the gated Vacation Resort Venetian Bay Villages just minutes to Shopping and Dining (THE LOOP MALL with Movie Theater - only 5min drive) and close to all Major Attractions

When entering your home you will find an open living, dining area and open, fully equipped kitchen for your use.

For your entertainment there is FREE WIFI Internet (HighSpeed) and a Smart TV, so you can watch all your favorite shows including NETFLIX.

The MASTER SUITE with private bath including a JETTED TUB is conveniently located on the GROUNDFLOOR.

The other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs together with a shared bath with a shower/tub combo. For your convenience there is a separate sink vanity right outside the bathroom as well

Bedroom Configuration:
- Master QUEEN Bed Room, private bath with Jetted Tub - Downstairs!
- QUEEN bed room
- BUNK BED - Single Upper and Full Lower
- SLEEPER Sofa (DOUBLE) in Living room.

AC (Air Conditioning / Heating) and Free Wifi Internet throughout the house.
UTILITIES INCLUDED!

VENETIAN BAY VILLAGE offer lots of amenities for our guests (some Amenities might be closed Due to Covid-19):

*Gated, Security Guard
*Clubhouse
*Multiple Pools
*24h Fitness Center
*Tennis, Basket Ball
*Playgrounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 San Vital have any available units?
2280 San Vital has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 San Vital have?
Some of 2280 San Vital's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 San Vital currently offering any rent specials?
2280 San Vital isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 San Vital pet-friendly?
No, 2280 San Vital is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2280 San Vital offer parking?
No, 2280 San Vital does not offer parking.
Does 2280 San Vital have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 San Vital does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 San Vital have a pool?
Yes, 2280 San Vital has a pool.
Does 2280 San Vital have accessible units?
No, 2280 San Vital does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 San Vital have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 San Vital does not have units with dishwashers.
