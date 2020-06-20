2280 San Vital

Amenities

This RECENTLY RENOVATED Great 3BR 2BA Townhome is located within the gated Vacation Resort Venetian Bay Villages just minutes to Shopping and Dining (THE LOOP MALL with Movie Theater - only 5min drive) and close to all Major Attractions



When entering your home you will find an open living, dining area and open, fully equipped kitchen for your use.



For your entertainment there is FREE WIFI Internet (HighSpeed) and a Smart TV, so you can watch all your favorite shows including NETFLIX.



The MASTER SUITE with private bath including a JETTED TUB is conveniently located on the GROUNDFLOOR.



The other 2 bedrooms are located upstairs together with a shared bath with a shower/tub combo. For your convenience there is a separate sink vanity right outside the bathroom as well



Bedroom Configuration:

- Master QUEEN Bed Room, private bath with Jetted Tub - Downstairs!

- QUEEN bed room

- BUNK BED - Single Upper and Full Lower

- SLEEPER Sofa (DOUBLE) in Living room.



AC (Air Conditioning / Heating) and Free Wifi Internet throughout the house.

UTILITIES INCLUDED!



VENETIAN BAY VILLAGE offer lots of amenities for our guests (some Amenities might be closed Due to Covid-19):



*Gated, Security Guard

*Clubhouse

*Multiple Pools

*24h Fitness Center

*Tennis, Basket Ball

*Playgrounds