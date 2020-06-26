All apartments in Kissimmee
2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE

Location

2250 San Vital Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 baths with over 1400 square feet of living space. The property comes completely furnished and it nicely decorated, it is moving in ready. The first floor offers a spacious living room/dining room combo with access to the kitchen and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom located downstairs and offers a walk-in closet and bathroom suite. Additional 3 bedrooms are upstairs as well as 2 full bathrooms. Not only is this condo in a great location, but it’s in a community that is gated, well-maintained, and offers the amenities needed to keep your family fit and active! Tennis courts, a community pool, and a fitness center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE have any available units?
2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE have?
Some of 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
