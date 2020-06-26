2250 SAN VITAL DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 baths with over 1400 square feet of living space. The property comes completely furnished and it nicely decorated, it is moving in ready. The first floor offers a spacious living room/dining room combo with access to the kitchen and a breakfast bar. Master bedroom located downstairs and offers a walk-in closet and bathroom suite. Additional 3 bedrooms are upstairs as well as 2 full bathrooms. Not only is this condo in a great location, but it’s in a community that is gated, well-maintained, and offers the amenities needed to keep your family fit and active! Tennis courts, a community pool, and a fitness center!