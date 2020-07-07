All apartments in Kissimmee
2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103

2215 San Vittorino Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2215 San Vittorino Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Ready to Move in. Desired Venetian Bay Resort. Features a great open room, MASTER SUITE ON THE FIRST FLOOR w/ a big bathroom and SPA/HYDRO MASSAGE TUB, also, is shower, 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, a lots of cabinets, two bath, WASHER/DRYER, a LOTS of WINDOWS OVERLOOKING front area with TREES. A manned GATED, resort-style community, with amenities, as GAME, FITNESS CENTER/GYM, POOLS, SPA, SPORT courts: BASKETBALL, TENNIS, VOLLEYBALL; SECURITY GUARD HOUSE, PLAYGROUNDS, trash/garbage compactor, CAR CARE/WASH area, GRILLED areas, PICNIC tables. Conveniently located/ PROXIMITY TO ALL MAJOR HUBS of Central Florida, near restaurants, shopping, theme parks AND EVERYTHING KISSIMMEE AND ORLANDO HAS TO OFFER. HOA approval is required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 have any available units?
2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 have?
Some of 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 pet-friendly?
No, 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 offer parking?
No, 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 have a pool?
Yes, 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 has a pool.
Does 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103 has units with dishwashers.

