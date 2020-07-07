2215 San Vittorino Circle - 1, unit 103

Amenities

Ready to Move in. Desired Venetian Bay Resort. Features a great open room, MASTER SUITE ON THE FIRST FLOOR w/ a big bathroom and SPA/HYDRO MASSAGE TUB, also, is shower, 2 bedrooms on the 2nd floor, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, a lots of cabinets, two bath, WASHER/DRYER, a LOTS of WINDOWS OVERLOOKING front area with TREES. A manned GATED, resort-style community, with amenities, as GAME, FITNESS CENTER/GYM, POOLS, SPA, SPORT courts: BASKETBALL, TENNIS, VOLLEYBALL; SECURITY GUARD HOUSE, PLAYGROUNDS, trash/garbage compactor, CAR CARE/WASH area, GRILLED areas, PICNIC tables. Conveniently located/ PROXIMITY TO ALL MAJOR HUBS of Central Florida, near restaurants, shopping, theme parks AND EVERYTHING KISSIMMEE AND ORLANDO HAS TO OFFER. HOA approval is required!