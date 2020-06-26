2215 CYPRESS KNEE LOOP

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 town house, corner lot, with 1 car garage. In very desirable gated community with many amenities including community pool and playground. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, and major highways. Application fee $50.00 x person (non - refundable) Anyone 18 or above residing in the property must apply. Credit and background checks will be verify. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. No criminal record. Available for July 1, 2019. Call asap it won't last long!