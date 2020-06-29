2203 Key West Court Unit 411

Amenities
Open House Sunday March 1st 3-5pm -1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo $1100 - ground floor - There will be an open house Sunday March 1st - Villa Del Sol Subdivision 1.1 condo-
1st approved applicant will get the condo
go to global2move.com go to rentals then on landing page properties then rentals again. You will see picture of property....you can then apply $50 per adult NR
The unit is freshly painted . The unit has view of clubhouse and pool .
The community has a nice community pool. There is laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
Rent is $1100 and the Security Deposit is $1100
Hope to see ya there.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5569698)