All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2203 Key West Court Unit 411.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2203 Key West Court Unit 411
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

2203 Key West Court Unit 411

2203 Key West Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2203 Key West Court, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Open House Sunday March 1st 3-5pm -1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo $1100 - ground floor - There will be an open house Sunday March 1st - Villa Del Sol Subdivision 1.1 condo-
1st approved applicant will get the condo
go to global2move.com go to rentals then on landing page properties then rentals again. You will see picture of property....you can then apply $50 per adult NR
The unit is freshly painted . The unit has view of clubhouse and pool .
The community has a nice community pool. There is laundry room with washer and dryer hookups
Rent is $1100 and the Security Deposit is $1100

Hope to see ya there.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5569698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 have any available units?
2203 Key West Court Unit 411 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Key West Court Unit 411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 offer parking?
No, 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 has a pool.
Does 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 have accessible units?
No, 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Key West Court Unit 411 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College