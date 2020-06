Amenities

Magnificent two bedroom condo, fully furnished and equipped. Modernly renovated throughout and beautifully designed. Centrally located in a resort-style gated community with many amenities and walking distance from shopping, restaurants and attractions. Community recreational facilities include two pools with pond views, jacuzzi, park, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, fitness club and more. Quality living at its best is waiting for you!