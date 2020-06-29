All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

2140 PAINTER LANE

2140 Painter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2140 Painter Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cypress Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful End Unit Townhome in Cypress Reserve. Spacious kitchen with beautiful Espresso Cabinets and granite counter tops, large center island for food preparation or a quick breakfast. Appliances included (Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Brand New Washer and Dryer). Master suite is on the first floor with a huge walk in shower, double granite vanity, and separate commode. The main living space is great room style with an area for dining and living and prewired for large screen TV. 2 Bedrooms are upstairs with a large bathroom with double granite vanity. Screened Back Patio overlooking conservation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

