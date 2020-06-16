All apartments in Kissimmee
2102 Penny Lane

Location

2102 Penny Lane, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
2102 Penny Lane - 2102 Penny Lane Available 01/24/20 Large 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath: 1,550+ SF, TWO Story NEW Townhome in Delmos Community in Kissimmee, Florida 34741. - FEATURES: Spacious lay out, Open Granite Counter Kitchen & Living area, open Loft to first floor, ALL NEW Appliances including Refrigerator w/ ice maker, Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Built in Microwave and Washer/Dryer, Ceramic Floor Living room, First Floor Master Suite, Laundry room with Washer/Dryer and Linen Closet, Window treatments and Ceiling Fans.
AMENITIES: Community Swimming Pool and minutes from Turnpike, World Class Attractions, Banking, Shopping, Restaurants, Pharmacy, etc. nearby.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5469487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Penny Lane have any available units?
2102 Penny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Penny Lane have?
Some of 2102 Penny Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Penny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Penny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 2102 Penny Lane offer parking?
No, 2102 Penny Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Penny Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Penny Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2102 Penny Lane has a pool.
Does 2102 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 2102 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Penny Lane has units with dishwashers.
