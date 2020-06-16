Amenities

2060 Cascades Blvd #306 Available 09/06/19 1/1 Condo in Kissimmee! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 6th! 3rd Floor unit overlooking the pool! The features include newer appliances, newer counters, newer cabinets, newer flooring throughout.

The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining room, there is an inside utility room with washer and dryer and a screened porch.Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

The community features a clubhouse,pool and tennis courts.



FEATURES:

3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances except Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Granite Counters

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closet

Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Screened Porch

Unit Overlooks the Pool

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Kissimmee Elementary

Osceola High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4334756)