All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 2060 Cascades Blvd #306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
2060 Cascades Blvd #306
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2060 Cascades Blvd #306

2060 Cascades Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2060 Cascades Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2060 Cascades Blvd #306 Available 09/06/19 1/1 Condo in Kissimmee! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 6th! 3rd Floor unit overlooking the pool! The features include newer appliances, newer counters, newer cabinets, newer flooring throughout.
The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room/dining room, there is an inside utility room with washer and dryer and a screened porch.Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.
The community features a clubhouse,pool and tennis courts.

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances except Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Screened Porch
Unit Overlooks the Pool
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Kissimmee Elementary
Kissimmee Elementary
Osceola High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4334756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have any available units?
2060 Cascades Blvd #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have?
Some of 2060 Cascades Blvd #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Cascades Blvd #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 offer parking?
No, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 has a pool.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have accessible units?
Yes, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 has accessible units.
Does 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Cascades Blvd #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College