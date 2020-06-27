All apartments in Kissimmee
1913 COMMANDER WAY

1913 Commander Way · No Longer Available
Location

1913 Commander Way, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Located in gated Shingle Creek Reserve at the Oaks, this beautiful three bedroom home is move-in ready. Wonderfully upgraded kitchen featuring stone counter tops with breakfast bar, under cabinet lighting and a wine rack. This house has a split floor plan with open layout and an attached two car garage. Rent includes lawn care and full size washer/dryer. Shingle Creek is a Golf community and features other amenities such as tennis courts, basketball court and playground. Great location within minutes to shopping, dining, Osceola Park Way, attractions and the Florida Turnpike for a quick commute to Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 COMMANDER WAY have any available units?
1913 COMMANDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 COMMANDER WAY have?
Some of 1913 COMMANDER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 COMMANDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1913 COMMANDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 COMMANDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1913 COMMANDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1913 COMMANDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1913 COMMANDER WAY offers parking.
Does 1913 COMMANDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1913 COMMANDER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 COMMANDER WAY have a pool?
No, 1913 COMMANDER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1913 COMMANDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 1913 COMMANDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 COMMANDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1913 COMMANDER WAY has units with dishwashers.
