1913 COMMANDER WAY

Amenities

Located in gated Shingle Creek Reserve at the Oaks, this beautiful three bedroom home is move-in ready. Wonderfully upgraded kitchen featuring stone counter tops with breakfast bar, under cabinet lighting and a wine rack. This house has a split floor plan with open layout and an attached two car garage. Rent includes lawn care and full size washer/dryer. Shingle Creek is a Golf community and features other amenities such as tennis courts, basketball court and playground. Great location within minutes to shopping, dining, Osceola Park Way, attractions and the Florida Turnpike for a quick commute to Orlando.