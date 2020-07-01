All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1804 Destiny Blvd 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1804 Destiny Blvd 207
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

1804 Destiny Blvd 207

1804 Destiny Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1804 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Oversized/Upgraded 2/2 near Disney - Water incl - Property Id: 194962

Conveniently located and just minutes away from Disney, Legacy Parc is nestled in the inviting city of Kissimmee. While enjoying a location close to everything you love about Central Florida, towering oak trees create a park-like setting throughout the property. Gated entry enhances your privacy and peace of mind, while the outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, tennis courts, fitness center, soccer field, playground and list of other amenities provide you opportunities to relax and enjoy your community. Call us today for a private appointment to discover the allure of Legacy Parc.(Photos may not be of actual unit)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194962
Property Id 194962

(RLNE5445153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 have any available units?
1804 Destiny Blvd 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 have?
Some of 1804 Destiny Blvd 207's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Destiny Blvd 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 offer parking?
No, 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 have a pool?
Yes, 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 has a pool.
Does 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 have accessible units?
No, 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Destiny Blvd 207 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Dolce Living Royal Palm
3250 Orleans Avenue
Kissimmee, FL 34747
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College