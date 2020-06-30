All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304

1753 Destiny Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1753 Destiny Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 Available 04/06/20 Two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in Kisismmee - Two Bedrooms and Two bedrooms apartment with Kitchen, Laundry area, Dinning room, Living room, enclosed screen balcony. Located in Legacy Park a gated community near The Loop shopping center, Osceola Mall and 192 Ave. The community offers: Community pool,Gym,, Playground for kids and Much more.
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Laundry room / hookups, Heat - electric
HUD Programs including section 8 are welcome!

1 yr lease
$125.00 Administration
Pet Application $25.
Non-Refundable Pet Fee $350.
Call office for info on Mandatory Fees
*No commercial vehicles accepted in this community*

(RLNE5553696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 have any available units?
1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 have?
Some of 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 offer parking?
No, 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 does not offer parking.
Does 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1753 Destiny Blvd Unit 304 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Cane Island
5251 Cane Island Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
The Vinyards Apartments
2101 Vinyards Blvd
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Vernazza
1790 Manarola Street
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College