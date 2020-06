Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool tennis court

Kissimmee, Great 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath townhouse in very nice condition. Located in the heart of Kissimmee near public transportation, schools, shopping, and restaurants. The community offers tennis courts and a community pool. Properties in this community seldom come on the market for rent. Please call today!