Kissimmee, FL
1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE

1617 Columbia Arms Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Columbia Arms Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
This 3 Bedrooms 2 Full bath well maintained desirable ground floor unit is located in the gated community of Columbia Arms. This corner unit is specious and allows for plenty of natural light. This condo has wall to wall beautiful tile flooring. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, all appliances are almost new, kitchen features gas cooking range, refrigerator, microwave, sink garbage disposal and dishwasher. Washer and dryer is also available for your convenience (tenant will be responsible for maintenance) This gated community offers club house, fitness center, large swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playing ground. You will enjoy and love to live here because of easy commute to Disney and all the attractions as well as the major roads to get you where you need to be. Conveniently located within minutes to restaurants, banks, retail stores and malls, mass transit, hospitals, civic center, Historic Downtown Kissimmee, Sun Rail Station, Lake Tohopekaliga lakefront recreational park and marina, major highways, East Coast Beaches, Orlando International Airport and all of Central Florida's Theme Parks and entertainment complexes. This condo is unfurnished, the furniture and decoration showing in pictures are belong to the previous tenant. No pets allowed except service animal with proof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have any available units?
1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have?
Some of 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 COLUMBIA ARMS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
