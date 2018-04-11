1608 Eagle Feather Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious home is just over 1600 sq. ft. It has a separate dining and living room. It has a galley style kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Over-sized living room looks out to the screened porch and the back yard. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub and separate stand-up shower. Eagles Nest is a gated community located close to 441, local shopping and dining. Only 15 minutes from the loop shopping center.



Small pets ok



**Lawn Care is included in the rent. **



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.