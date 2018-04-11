All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:34 AM

1608 Eagle Feather Dr

1608 Eagle Feather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Eagle Feather Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34746
The Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home is just over 1600 sq. ft. It has a separate dining and living room. It has a galley style kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Over-sized living room looks out to the screened porch and the back yard. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has garden tub and separate stand-up shower. Eagles Nest is a gated community located close to 441, local shopping and dining. Only 15 minutes from the loop shopping center.

Small pets ok

**Lawn Care is included in the rent. **

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Eagle Feather Dr have any available units?
1608 Eagle Feather Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Eagle Feather Dr have?
Some of 1608 Eagle Feather Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Eagle Feather Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Eagle Feather Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Eagle Feather Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Eagle Feather Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Eagle Feather Dr offer parking?
No, 1608 Eagle Feather Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Eagle Feather Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Eagle Feather Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Eagle Feather Dr have a pool?
No, 1608 Eagle Feather Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Eagle Feather Dr have accessible units?
No, 1608 Eagle Feather Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Eagle Feather Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Eagle Feather Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
