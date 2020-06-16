Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

1521 Eola Cir Available 02/11/19 Available in February - 3 Bed 1 Bath House in Kissimmee - Come see this 3 bedroom 1 bath home with screened porch and large yard. 1 car garage. Small dog with owner approval.



Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.

Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Sue Pickett 407-288-5636



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $60.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Cats Allowed



