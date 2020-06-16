All apartments in Kissimmee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1521 Eola Cir

1521 Eola Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Eola Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
1521 Eola Cir Available 02/11/19 Available in February - 3 Bed 1 Bath House in Kissimmee - Come see this 3 bedroom 1 bath home with screened porch and large yard. 1 car garage. Small dog with owner approval.

Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.
Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.
To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Sue Pickett 407-288-5636

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $60.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3763163)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

