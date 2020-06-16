1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Furnished, 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2558 sq ft screened in pool home Furniture is optional located in the gated community of Cumbrian Lakes. Open floor plan with formal living/dining room, family room and large kitchen with all new appliances. Large master suite on 1st floor and another on 2nd floor with open balcony. Spacious guest bedrooms with single beds. Pool and grounds maintenance are included in rent. Located on cul de sac with no rear neighbors just off Poinciana Blvd and just a short drive to Interstate I-4 and Hwy 192 that lead to all attractions.