Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT

1229 Winding Willow Court · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Winding Willow Court, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Furnished, 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 2558 sq ft screened in pool home Furniture is optional located in the gated community of Cumbrian Lakes. Open floor plan with formal living/dining room, family room and large kitchen with all new appliances. Large master suite on 1st floor and another on 2nd floor with open balcony. Spacious guest bedrooms with single beds. Pool and grounds maintenance are included in rent. Located on cul de sac with no rear neighbors just off Poinciana Blvd and just a short drive to Interstate I-4 and Hwy 192 that lead to all attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT have any available units?
1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT have?
Some of 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT offers parking.
Does 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT has a pool.
Does 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 WINDING WILLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.

