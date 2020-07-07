1210 S BEACH CIRCLE

Amenities
New Price!!!!!A Townhouse, 2 story, furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. The home offers an open concept floor plan. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with large closets, W/D, a screened lanai and a storage area. This property is located close to shopping and restaurants. It is a private gated community with community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and fitness room. This townhouse is move-in ready and a perfect rental option. The property is also available for short term rental.