1146 S Beach Cir

pet friendly gym pool clubhouse furnished

Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20



Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse. Located in the meticulously manicured tree-lined streets of the gated resort of Fiesta Key, this quiet secure neighborhood also provides a vast array of facilities and amenities which include the clubhouse, fitness center, games arcade, heated community pools and spas, kiddie play areas, and much more. This spacious 3 bedroom two and half bathroom home has it all. All furniture and appliances will stay.



** ADDITIONAL HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED ( MAY TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS)



*one small pet allowed**



