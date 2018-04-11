All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1146 S Beach Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1146 S Beach Cir
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1146 S Beach Cir

1146 South Beach Circle · (407) 258-2448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1146 South Beach Circle, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Property is not available for showings until 6/4/20

Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse. Located in the meticulously manicured tree-lined streets of the gated resort of Fiesta Key, this quiet secure neighborhood also provides a vast array of facilities and amenities which include the clubhouse, fitness center, games arcade, heated community pools and spas, kiddie play areas, and much more. This spacious 3 bedroom two and half bathroom home has it all. All furniture and appliances will stay.

** ADDITIONAL HOA APPLICATION REQUIRED ( MAY TAKE UP TO 30 DAYS)

*one small pet allowed**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 S Beach Cir have any available units?
1146 S Beach Cir has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 S Beach Cir have?
Some of 1146 S Beach Cir's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 S Beach Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1146 S Beach Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 S Beach Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 S Beach Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1146 S Beach Cir offer parking?
No, 1146 S Beach Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1146 S Beach Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 S Beach Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 S Beach Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1146 S Beach Cir has a pool.
Does 1146 S Beach Cir have accessible units?
No, 1146 S Beach Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 S Beach Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 S Beach Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1146 S Beach Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way
Kissimmee, FL 34747
Heron Lake
801 Green Heron Ct
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Mirador at Woodside
900 Woodside Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Camden Town Square
2951 Mallory Cir
Kissimmee, FL 34747

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 BedroomsKissimmee 2 Bedrooms
Kissimmee Apartments with GymKissimmee Luxury Places
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity