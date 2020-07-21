1015 King St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Available for immediate move in! Located conveniently near John Young Pkwy, Orange Blossom Tr, Downtown Kissimmee, Oak St Medical Complex/ Osceola Regional hospital. Just minutes from the Loop shopping center and 192 attractions/ resorts area. This beautiful duplex home boasts 1400 sq ft including 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with stand up shower in the master bath. Dark walnut cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms and modern tile set this unit apart from the rest. Application fee is $60 per adult.