All apartments in Kissimmee
Find more places like 1015 King St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kissimmee, FL
/
1015 King St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

1015 King St

1015 West King Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kissimmee
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1015 West King Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Beaumont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available for immediate move in! Located conveniently near John Young Pkwy, Orange Blossom Tr, Downtown Kissimmee, Oak St Medical Complex/ Osceola Regional hospital. Just minutes from the Loop shopping center and 192 attractions/ resorts area. This beautiful duplex home boasts 1400 sq ft including 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, with stand up shower in the master bath. Dark walnut cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms and modern tile set this unit apart from the rest. Application fee is $60 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 King St have any available units?
1015 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kissimmee, FL.
How much is rent in Kissimmee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kissimmee Rent Report.
Is 1015 King St currently offering any rent specials?
1015 King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 King St pet-friendly?
No, 1015 King St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kissimmee.
Does 1015 King St offer parking?
No, 1015 King St does not offer parking.
Does 1015 King St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 King St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 King St have a pool?
No, 1015 King St does not have a pool.
Does 1015 King St have accessible units?
No, 1015 King St does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 King St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 King St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 King St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 King St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Calirosa
2920 Flora Boulevard
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Laguna Place
2109 Polo Club Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34741
San Mateo Crossing
1115 Pacifica Dr
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Sonoma Pointe
1300 Santa Rosa Drive
Kissimmee, FL 34741
The Jamison
1040 Jamison Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Verano Apartments
2200 Villa Verano Way
Kissimmee, FL 34744
Altis Shingle Creek
4350 Osceola Trail Rd
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Integra Sunrise Parc Apartments
4701 Luminous Loop
Kissimmee, FL 34746

Similar Pages

Kissimmee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKissimmee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kissimmee Apartments with ParkingKissimmee Dog Friendly Apartments
Kissimmee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLLake Mary, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Osceola Corporate Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College