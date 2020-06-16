All apartments in Key Largo
Find more places like 9 Poinciana Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Largo, FL
/
9 Poinciana Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 8:54 PM

9 Poinciana Drive

9 Poinciana Drive · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Largo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9 Poinciana Drive, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Dade Pine Vaulted Ceilings, & Fireplace. The Primary Residents floor plan consists of a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an additional LoftSpiral Staircases, leading to a Large Loft. The Lofts are a bonus and are not included in the living square footage of 1,947. The Master Suite has a Large Walk in Closet. The Master bath has a Jacuzzi dual, vanity and separate walk in shower. The laundry room has a new tank-less water heater. Central A/C and fenced in yard & plenty of storage, for all your toys. The homeowner's park has a Bay front beach, boat ramp, Tiki and grilling station. Perfect for Extra Income!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Poinciana Drive have any available units?
9 Poinciana Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Poinciana Drive have?
Some of 9 Poinciana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Poinciana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Poinciana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Poinciana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Poinciana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 9 Poinciana Drive offer parking?
No, 9 Poinciana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9 Poinciana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Poinciana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Poinciana Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Poinciana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Poinciana Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Poinciana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Poinciana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Poinciana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Poinciana Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Poinciana Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9 Poinciana Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy
Key Largo, FL 33037

Similar Pages

Key Largo 2 BedroomsKey Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Key Largo Apartments with BalconyKey Largo Apartments with Pool
Key Largo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLHialeah, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLMarathon, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FL
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Miami Dade College
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity