apartments with pool
13 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
24 Units Available
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
484 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
478 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Luxury paradise Penthouse - 3 bed 3 baths - living room dining area -Large modern kitchen with top of the line appliances - washer & Dryer - private carport - marble floor.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
367 King Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
Furnished Monthly or Seasonal rental. Amazing view of the creek on all sides. It's a house in the sky! New pool Private Dock and Ramp access. Amazing creek location with great ocean and bay access within mins. Nicely decorated and spacious.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
293 St Thomas Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1362 sqft
you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...
Results within 5 miles of Key Largo
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
500 Burton Drive, Tavernier, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Partial Ocean View apartment in the corner. Complex has great amenities, including Swimming pool(heated) with Tennis Courts, Private Beach, clubhouse, with bar. Ocean access from Marina, boat dockage. Furniture included.
Results within 10 miles of Key Largo
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
40 High Point Road, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
895 sqft
Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets.
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
88500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,550
398 sqft
Beautiful Studio fully furnished and equipped in Summer Sea Condo. Unit comes with a built in Murphy bed which really opens up the space.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
87455 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
989 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Islamorada. Rent includes water and wifi. Washer and dryer in the unit. Covered parking for one car and storage unit. Oceanfront pool, beach and observation dock. Close to Founder's Park.
