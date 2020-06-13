/
28 Apartments for rent in Key West, FL📍
19 Golf Club Dr 2
19 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
870 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Home 2BR 1.5 BA on Golf Course - Property Id: 203002 Fully Furnished (option for unfurnished) In gated community with two pools and gym. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1416 Patricia - Rear
1416 Patricia Street, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Near the Beach - Freshly painted, this cozy 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath home is walking distance or a quick bike ride to Edward B Knight Pier and Higgs Beach.
205 Golf Club Drive
205 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
6 MONTH RENTAL! Beautifully Furnished 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Sanctuary of the Key West Golf Community - This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in the exclusive Sanctuary of the Golf Course community.
3521 Flagler Ave
3521 Flagler Avenue, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
1029 sqft
3521 Flagler Ave Available 07/13/20 Single Family Home with Private Pool - Furnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with a Den - This fully furnished home has it all. Centrally located in New Town and close to everything Key West has to offer.
82 Golf Club Drive
82 Golf Club Drive, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
836 sqft
82 Golf Club Drive Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Club Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this two-bedroom 1.5-bath townhome is located just steps from the large lagoon style pool.
3930 S Roosevelt Blvd
3930 Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Condo in Key West - Property Id: 85320 New appliances, carpet and paint. 3 covered assigned parking spots. First, last and security deposit required. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
92 Seaside North Court
92 Seaside Court North, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Townhouse - Luxury three level town home in a gated community.
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E
1901 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1081 sqft
1901 S.Roosevelt Blvd #205E Available 07/15/20 AVAILABLE JUL 15TH/ 1 YEAR LEASE 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean View Condo at La Brisa - COMPLETELY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE JULY 15TH, 2020.
912 Windsor Lane
912 Windsor Lane, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,225
400 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Historic Old Town - This cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located in Old Town and close to everything Key West has to offer.
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103
2601 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 Available 06/17/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Furnished Beach Front Condo available 0617/20 - 12/17/20 - Key West by the Sea Rentals & Sales, Inc.
907 South Street
907 South Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
720 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Old Town - This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bath home is located in the Casa Marina neighborhood of Old Town.
714-10 Olivia Street
714 Olivia St, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1338 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Old Town! - Enjoy living in the heart of Old Town Key West. This 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants, shops, museums and attractions and world famous Duval Street.
1009 Southard St, Upstairs
1009 Southard Street, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1440 sqft
Old Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Upstairs - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of downtown. This unit is located upstairs with a private entry on the left of the house.
1315 Reynolds Street
1315 Reynolds Street, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
595 sqft
6 MONTH Rental - Adorable Furnished Casa Marina 1/1 Cottage - Available early June 2020 thru mid-December 2020. Move right into this cozy, adorable 1/1 cottage located in a lovely Casa marina neighborhood.
2635 Gulfview Drive
2635 Gulfview Drive, Key West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,350
1800 sqft
2635 Gulfview Drive Available 08/13/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home with Pool and Open Water Views - This beautiful and spacious home has it all.
2007 Flagler Ave Up
2007 Flagler Avenue, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2007 Flagler Ave Up Available 07/03/20 Upstairs Apartment 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This upstairs unit is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom completely renovated with all new tile floors, ac ductless units, appliances, and custom tile in bathroom shower walls.
626 Olivia Street
626 Olivia Street, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Olivia House - Property Id: 295986 Old Town Beautiful Conch House Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295986 Property Id 295986 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841461)
1405 Duncan Street Front
1405 Duncan Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1150 sqft
The Duncan House - Property Id: 295973 Charming , beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1 1/2 baths cottage in the middle of old town Key West. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295973 Property Id 295973 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5841418)
1 Nassau Lane
1 Nassau Lane, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
486 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 Nassau Lane - Property Id: 293310 Recently Renovated! Charmingly quaint and cozy 1BR/1BA Key West Cottage stands tasteful & modest on rare & quiet lane located just off of Fleming Street & conveniently close to the Historic
312 Catherine - Rear
312 Catherine Street, Key West, FL
Studio
$2,200
360 sqft
Charming Old Town Studio with Loft - Great studio located in the heart of Old Town, within easy biking and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and everything Key West has to offer.
29 Whistling Duck Lane
29 Whisling Duck Lane, Key West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1060 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Townhome in the Key West Golf Community - Located in the Key West Golf Club Community, this three-bedroom 2 -bath town home has a terrific location at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac .
921 Packer Street
921 Packer Street, Key West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
423 sqft
Very small single family with off street parking and fenced in yard. Very simple cottage but walking distance from Duval. Owner Licensed Real Estate Broker
1121 Southard St
1121 Southard Street, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1080 sqft
1121 Southard St Available 05/19/20 Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with a private pool in Old Town - This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished home with a private pool is located in the heart of Old Town.
906-2 Truman Ave
906 Truman Ave, Key West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
906-2 Truman Ave Available 04/10/20 2 Bedroom 2 bath Partially Furnished Home in Old Town with Shared Pool - This great first floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is located in Old Town, close to everything Key West has to offer.
