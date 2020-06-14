/
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL
96030 Overseas Highway
96030 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Lucy I'm home! Historic Guest House in Key Largo once belonging to the Parents of Lucy & Desi available immediately, fully furnished for 1 - 2 people max, no pets, no-smoking on property.
314 Loeb Avenue
314 Loeb Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1768 sqft
Light and bright, this home has a modern open floor plan. Located on clean canal with easy boating access. Inside, the home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a den, which can be used as either an office/study or as an additional bedroom.
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
41 North Drive
41 North Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2879 sqft
Unique Waterfront Home with bay front view -deep canal - Luxury living -Round built home offers 3 bed 2 baths living area open kitchen -tile -bright -wraparound terrace- downstairs offers a large one bedroom apartment steps from the water - Pool
367 King Avenue
367 King Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Furnished Monthly or Seasonal rental. Amazing view of the creek on all sides. It's a house in the sky! New pool Private Dock and Ramp access. Amazing creek location with great ocean and bay access within mins. Nicely decorated and spacious.
135 Coco Plum Road
135 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bedroom/2 Bath furnished downstairs.$2,500. includes electric, water, cable and internet. There is about 20' of dockage if you have a boat. All impact windows and doors. NO PETS. F/L/S.
4 Grassy Rd
4 Grassy Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Completely renovated and fully furnished, stunning waterfront home featuring granite countertop and gorgeous backsplash in the kitchen. Capacity for up to 8 people.
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.
101644 overseas hwy
101644 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LIVE THE FLORIDA KEYS LIFESTYLE DAILY! ENJOY THIS PIECE OF PARADISE! WAKE UP AND TAKE A FEW STEPS TO THE DOCKS & FISHING PIER BRAND NEW 2020 & FULLY FURNISHED 2BEDROOMS 1FULL BATHROOM RV TRAILER IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA KEYS MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL MM
Results within 1 mile of Key Largo
579 Beach Road
579 Beach Road, Tavernier, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Bring your boat to the wonderfully located 3 bedroom home within walking distance of the ocean and Harry Harris Park! Partially remolded with updated kitchen, new bathroom! Beautifully furnished, WIFI and utilities included.
Results within 10 miles of Key Largo
88500 Overseas Hwy
88500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,600
398 sqft
Beautiful Studio fully furnished and equipped in Summersea Condo. Units comes with a built in Murphy bed which really opens up the space.
