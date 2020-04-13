Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse guest parking media room playground

Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door. Experience a place where sparkling waters blend seamlessly with the sand and sky. Located in the picturesque Upper Keys, Keys Lake Villas offers a breathtaking location, kissed by the sun and reflecting the crystal clear waters of Key Largo. Keys Lake Villas is close to everything in Paradise. Our Apartment Townhouse Community is the residential jewel of Key Largo, where exquisite touches will enhance every moment of your residency. Breathe in fresh tropical breezes bringing the captivating scents of Key Largo to you whether you are lounging poolside, or relaxing in the luxurious resident clubhouse. Featuring 2 and 3 Bedroom Townhomes!

Excellence was designed in every feature of the apartment community with large inviting floor plans to well appointed kitchens and baths. We have it all, prestigious apartment homes built with an eye toward design, convenience, and comfort. You will see why the apartment homes at Keys Lake Villas are the only place to call home. Keys Lake Villas combines an amazing location and unbeatable convenience with the development of incredible recreational facilities. Carefully planned to maximize convenience, comfort, and elegance, Key Lakes Villas offers all the right affordable reasons for living in the Florida Keys.