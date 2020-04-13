All apartments in Key Largo
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Keys Lake Villas

106003 Overseas Hwy · (336) 331-5968
Location

106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 1302 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2003 · Avail. now

$2,212

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1347 sqft

Unit 3203 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,212

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1347 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,212

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1351 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keys Lake Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
guest parking
media room
playground
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door. Experience a place where sparkling waters blend seamlessly with the sand and sky. Located in the picturesque Upper Keys, Keys Lake Villas offers a breathtaking location, kissed by the sun and reflecting the crystal clear waters of Key Largo. Keys Lake Villas is close to everything in Paradise. Our Apartment Townhouse Community is the residential jewel of Key Largo, where exquisite touches will enhance every moment of your residency. Breathe in fresh tropical breezes bringing the captivating scents of Key Largo to you whether you are lounging poolside, or relaxing in the luxurious resident clubhouse. Featuring 2 and 3 Bedroom Townhomes!\nExcellence was designed in every feature of the apartment community with large inviting floor plans to well appointed kitchens and baths. We have it all, prestigious apartment homes built with an eye toward design, convenience, and comfort. You will see why the apartment homes at Keys Lake Villas are the only place to call home. Keys Lake Villas combines an amazing location and unbeatable convenience with the development of incredible recreational facilities. Carefully planned to maximize convenience, comfort, and elegance, Key Lakes Villas offers all the right affordable reasons for living in the Florida Keys.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $99-1 month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: 2 spots per home, guest parking.
Storage Details: Boat and trailer parking: $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keys Lake Villas have any available units?
Keys Lake Villas has 24 units available starting at $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Keys Lake Villas have?
Some of Keys Lake Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keys Lake Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Keys Lake Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keys Lake Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Keys Lake Villas is pet friendly.
Does Keys Lake Villas offer parking?
Yes, Keys Lake Villas offers parking.
Does Keys Lake Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Keys Lake Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Keys Lake Villas have a pool?
Yes, Keys Lake Villas has a pool.
Does Keys Lake Villas have accessible units?
No, Keys Lake Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Keys Lake Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keys Lake Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Keys Lake Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Keys Lake Villas has units with air conditioning.
