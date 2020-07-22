Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pool hot tub accessible

Embrace the Playa Life with a home designed to inspire an active mind and body. An elegant application of passion and elegance. Crafted to be a source of rejuvenation and base camp for an adventurous life in the Florida Keys, Playa Apartments meet each day with passion, vigor and creativity. Perfect for life's favored participants Playa Apartments offer each home with ample living spaces, master suites, laundry, large kitchen and self parking. Playa Apartments provide a tropical, Florida Keys lifestyle in the heart of Key Largo just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and many of the island's major employers. Enjoy fresh, farmer's markets, local artists showings, watersports, colorful events and the quaint, rich traditions of the Keys from your new apartment home at Playa Apartments. Select a floor plan, location and color palette that's right for you and make Playa Apartments your next new home.