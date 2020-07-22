All apartments in Key Largo
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:20 AM

Playa Apartments

21 First Ave · (954) 807-3782
Rent Special
1 month free and waived admin fees with an option to eliminate deposit! Contact the office for more details.
Location

21 First Ave, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-232 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,070

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 2-222 · Avail. now

$2,070

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 2-212 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,070

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Playa Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
accessible
Embrace the Playa Life with a home designed to inspire an active mind and body. An elegant application of passion and elegance. Crafted to be a source of rejuvenation and base camp for an adventurous life in the Florida Keys, Playa Apartments meet each day with passion, vigor and creativity. Perfect for life's favored participants Playa Apartments offer each home with ample living spaces, master suites, laundry, large kitchen and self parking. Playa Apartments provide a tropical, Florida Keys lifestyle in the heart of Key Largo just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and many of the island's major employers. Enjoy fresh, farmer's markets, local artists showings, watersports, colorful events and the quaint, rich traditions of the Keys from your new apartment home at Playa Apartments. Select a floor plan, location and color palette that's right for you and make Playa Apartments your next new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Playa Apartments have any available units?
Playa Apartments has 4 units available starting at $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Playa Apartments have?
Some of Playa Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Playa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Playa Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free and waived admin fees with an option to eliminate deposit! Contact the office for more details.
Is Playa Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Playa Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does Playa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Playa Apartments offers parking.
Does Playa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Playa Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Playa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Playa Apartments has a pool.
Does Playa Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Playa Apartments has accessible units.
Does Playa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Playa Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Playa Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Playa Apartments has units with air conditioning.
