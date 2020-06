781 Crandon Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator parking pool garage hot tub new construction valet service

ONE OF A KIND UNIT AT OCEAN CLUB. 4 BEDROOM 5 BATHS PRIVATE FOYER, FORMAL DINING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS TO THE EAST AND WEST. LARGE TERRACES AND GREAT FLOOR SPLIT PLAN WITH 3030 SF. CORNER MASTER BEDROOM, HERS AND HIS WALKING CLOSETS AND OVERSIZED MASTER BATHROOM, WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE GARDENS AND PEAK OF THE OCEAN.3 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH DIRECT GARDEN AND POOL VIEW. IMPECABLE KITCHEN WITH TERRACES AND ADJACENT LAUNDRY AREA WITH BATHROOM PERFECT FOR STAFF. 24/7 CONCIERGE, BEACH CLUB WITH SPA, RESTAURANT AND BEACH RESTAURANT, 3CAR PARKING (2 SPACEs 1 VALET) Actual adjusted square footage of property is 3030 sq ft