Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:27 PM

701 Crandon Blvd

701 Crandon Boulevard · (305) 773-8660
Location

701 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful and spacious three bedroom condo with 3 full baths, open kitchen, beautiful balcony surrounded by palm trees with partial lake view. New Vinyl floors installed in all three bedrooms. Building is extremely private with only 5 floors and private elevator entrance to the unit. Enjoy all the resort style amenities this amazing condo has to offer- Tennis Center, basketball court, several pools, spa, incredible gym offering instructors/classes, newly updated private beach club with three restaurants and full beach service. CAN BE RENTED UNFURNISHED AS WELL. Unit is available July 25th. Text listing agent for showings- 24 hour notice requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Crandon Blvd have any available units?
701 Crandon Blvd has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Crandon Blvd have?
Some of 701 Crandon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Crandon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
701 Crandon Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Crandon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 701 Crandon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 701 Crandon Blvd offer parking?
No, 701 Crandon Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 701 Crandon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Crandon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Crandon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 701 Crandon Blvd has a pool.
Does 701 Crandon Blvd have accessible units?
No, 701 Crandon Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Crandon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Crandon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Crandon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Crandon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
