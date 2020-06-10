701 Crandon Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious three bedroom condo with 3 full baths, open kitchen, beautiful balcony surrounded by palm trees with partial lake view. New Vinyl floors installed in all three bedrooms. Building is extremely private with only 5 floors and private elevator entrance to the unit. Enjoy all the resort style amenities this amazing condo has to offer- Tennis Center, basketball court, several pools, spa, incredible gym offering instructors/classes, newly updated private beach club with three restaurants and full beach service. CAN BE RENTED UNFURNISHED AS WELL. Unit is available July 25th. Text listing agent for showings- 24 hour notice requested.