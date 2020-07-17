All apartments in Key Biscayne
7 Harbor Pt A10758820
7 Harbor Pt A10758820

7 Harbor Pt Drive · (585) 880-8568
Location

7 Harbor Pt Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

7 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A10758820 · Avail. now

$45,000

7 Bed · 10 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT MATHESON ON KEY BISCAYNE - Property Id: 269545

Premier ultimate privacy, breathtaking ocean views, Private Beach & Private Dock, situated on Key Biscayne's most exclusive & sought after street Harbor Point. This ultra-luxury modern Island Fusion residence provides the rare combination offering the finest in luxury living. Dramatic double height atrium welcoming you to 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms. Sleek and modern bar in the interior & two story cabana with Nana walls on the gorgeous infinity pool deck provide the optimal entertaining experience. 6 Month Rental Minimum. Completely Furnished. Listing info courtesy of Douglas Elliman.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7-harbor-pt-key-biscayne-fl-unit-a10758820/269545
Property Id 269545

(RLNE5945522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 have any available units?
7 Harbor Pt A10758820 has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 have?
Some of 7 Harbor Pt A10758820's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Harbor Pt A10758820 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 is pet friendly.
Does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 offer parking?
No, 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 does not offer parking.
Does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 have a pool?
Yes, 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 has a pool.
Does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 have accessible units?
No, 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Harbor Pt A10758820 does not have units with air conditioning.
