7 Harbor Pt A10758820

Amenities
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT MATHESON ON KEY BISCAYNE - Property Id: 269545
Premier ultimate privacy, breathtaking ocean views, Private Beach & Private Dock, situated on Key Biscayne's most exclusive & sought after street Harbor Point. This ultra-luxury modern Island Fusion residence provides the rare combination offering the finest in luxury living. Dramatic double height atrium welcoming you to 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms. Sleek and modern bar in the interior & two story cabana with Nana walls on the gorgeous infinity pool deck provide the optimal entertaining experience. 6 Month Rental Minimum. Completely Furnished. Listing info courtesy of Douglas Elliman.
Schedule an appointment today ...
TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7-harbor-pt-key-biscayne-fl-unit-a10758820/269545
Property Id 269545
(RLNE5945522)