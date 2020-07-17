7 Harbor Pt A10758820

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT MATHESON ON KEY BISCAYNE - Property Id: 269545



Premier ultimate privacy, breathtaking ocean views, Private Beach & Private Dock, situated on Key Biscayne's most exclusive & sought after street Harbor Point. This ultra-luxury modern Island Fusion residence provides the rare combination offering the finest in luxury living. Dramatic double height atrium welcoming you to 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms. Sleek and modern bar in the interior & two story cabana with Nana walls on the gorgeous infinity pool deck provide the optimal entertaining experience. 6 Month Rental Minimum. Completely Furnished. Listing info courtesy of Douglas Elliman.

Schedule an appointment today ...

TEXT ... Giselle ... (585) 880-8568

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7-harbor-pt-key-biscayne-fl-unit-a10758820/269545

Property Id 269545



(RLNE5945522)