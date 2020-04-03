7 Harbor Pt

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool bbq/grill ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Premier ultimate privacy, breathtaking ocean views, Private Beach & Private Dock, situated on Key Biscayne's most exclusive & sought after street Harbor Point. This ultra-luxury modern Island Fusion residence provides the rare combination offering the finest in luxury living. Dramatic double height atrium welcoming you to 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms. Sleek and modern bar in the interior & two story cabana with Nana walls on the gorgeous infinity pool deck provide the optimal entertaining experience. 6 Month Rental Minimum. Completely Furnished.