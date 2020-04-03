All apartments in Key Biscayne
7 Harbor Pt
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

7 Harbor Pt

7 Harbor Pt Drive · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Harbor Pt Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 10 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Premier ultimate privacy, breathtaking ocean views, Private Beach & Private Dock, situated on Key Biscayne's most exclusive & sought after street Harbor Point. This ultra-luxury modern Island Fusion residence provides the rare combination offering the finest in luxury living. Dramatic double height atrium welcoming you to 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms. Sleek and modern bar in the interior & two story cabana with Nana walls on the gorgeous infinity pool deck provide the optimal entertaining experience. 6 Month Rental Minimum. Completely Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Harbor Pt have any available units?
7 Harbor Pt has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Harbor Pt have?
Some of 7 Harbor Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Harbor Pt currently offering any rent specials?
7 Harbor Pt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Harbor Pt pet-friendly?
No, 7 Harbor Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 7 Harbor Pt offer parking?
No, 7 Harbor Pt does not offer parking.
Does 7 Harbor Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Harbor Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Harbor Pt have a pool?
Yes, 7 Harbor Pt has a pool.
Does 7 Harbor Pt have accessible units?
No, 7 Harbor Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Harbor Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Harbor Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Harbor Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Harbor Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
