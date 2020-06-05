All apartments in Key Biscayne
Find more places like 360 Ocean Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Biscayne, FL
/
360 Ocean Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:23 AM

360 Ocean Dr

360 Ocean Drive · (305) 695-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Biscayne
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

360 Ocean Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 702S · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset. Separate Maid's Quarter and Laundry Room (totaling 5 Bedrooms 5.5 bath). Live at the most luxurious and modern building in Key Biscayne, full service, beach front pool with restaurant and bar service, beach club/service, Tennis courts, , Fully equipped Gym, Sauna, Steam and Staffed Spa. 24h security and valet parking. Custom Designed closets, All rooms with remote controlled blackouts and/or shades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Ocean Dr have any available units?
360 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 360 Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
360 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 360 Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 360 Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 360 Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 360 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 360 Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 360 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 360 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 360 Ocean Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms
Key Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne Apartments with Garage
Key Biscayne Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity