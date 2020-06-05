360 Ocean Dr

Amenities

Direct Ocean Front Full 4 en-suites 4.5 Bath Flow-Through unit at Oceana Key Biscayne. With Private direct access elevator, floor to ceiling windows and expansive terraces directly facing Sunrise and Sunset. Separate Maid's Quarter and Laundry Room (totaling 5 Bedrooms 5.5 bath). Live at the most luxurious and modern building in Key Biscayne, full service, beach front pool with restaurant and bar service, beach club/service, Tennis courts, , Fully equipped Gym, Sauna, Steam and Staffed Spa. 24h security and valet parking. Custom Designed closets, All rooms with remote controlled blackouts and/or shades.