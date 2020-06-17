All apartments in Key Biscayne
Location

330 West Palmwood Lane, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom House with additional Guest House, which has a Full Bedroom and Bathroom, which can be used as an additional room or office. House has 3,791 Square feet of living area and very spacious layout. The House comes with a Pool and great outside area for Barbecuing and hosting guests. This house also has a huge gated parking area that leads up to the guest house. Great area for parking several cars or using it as open space area. House comes with an emergency electrical generator, New water heater, and several recently replaced or redone features such as: AC system, washer and dryer, dishwasher, new refrigerator, and pool.
Rent includes pool and landscaping maintenance. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Palmwood Ln have any available units?
330 Palmwood Ln has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Palmwood Ln have?
Some of 330 Palmwood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Palmwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
330 Palmwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Palmwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 330 Palmwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 330 Palmwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 330 Palmwood Ln offers parking.
Does 330 Palmwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Palmwood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Palmwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 330 Palmwood Ln has a pool.
Does 330 Palmwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 330 Palmwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Palmwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Palmwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Palmwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 330 Palmwood Ln has units with air conditioning.
