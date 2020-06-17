330 Palmwood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom House with additional Guest House, which has a Full Bedroom and Bathroom, which can be used as an additional room or office. House has 3,791 Square feet of living area and very spacious layout. The House comes with a Pool and great outside area for Barbecuing and hosting guests. This house also has a huge gated parking area that leads up to the guest house. Great area for parking several cars or using it as open space area. House comes with an emergency electrical generator, New water heater, and several recently replaced or redone features such as: AC system, washer and dryer, dishwasher, new refrigerator, and pool.

Rent includes pool and landscaping maintenance. Available August 1st.