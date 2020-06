320 W Heather Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool new construction tennis court

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST ,2020 >>>ONLY ANNUAL RENTAL>>>FULLY FURNISHED>>> 5 BEDROOM PLUS SERVICE QUARTERS..... FABULOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS MODERN HOME TASTEFULLY DESIGNED WITH VOLUME CEILINGS, MARBLE FLOORS, OAK WOOD STAIRS, MASTER BEDROOM SHOWER WITH ARTIFICIAL RAIN AND AROMATHERAPY. HOME FEATURES OPEN KITCHEN WITH ITALIAN CABINETRY AND MIELE APPLIANCE . SUNNY ROOFTOP TERRACE WITH CITY VIEWS. INVITING POOL AND PATIO SURROUNDED BY LUSH LANDSCAPING FOR UTMOST PRIVACY. Enjoy PRESTIGIOUS leaving in Key Biscayne island plus gorgeous beach, golf course, tennis courts, marina, fine restaurants and shopping.