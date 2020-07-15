301 Sunrise Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym playground pool

Lovely 2 bedroom to bath unit in wonderful Key Biscayne building. Key Biscayne is located in the center 1.25 square miles of a four-mile-long, two-mile-wide barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. The Village borders nearly 30 acres of pristine Atlantic beach, has five public parks, and enjoys a full-service Community Center with gymnasium and pool. The Village Green, 9.5 acres in size, contains multi-use open fields, a half-mile jogging course, a partially-covered tot lot with interactive splash fountain and safety walls, a community bandstand, restrooms and small shade pavilion. Paradise found!