301 Sunrise Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

301 Sunrise Dr

301 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom to bath unit in wonderful Key Biscayne building. Key Biscayne is located in the center 1.25 square miles of a four-mile-long, two-mile-wide barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. The Village borders nearly 30 acres of pristine Atlantic beach, has five public parks, and enjoys a full-service Community Center with gymnasium and pool. The Village Green, 9.5 acres in size, contains multi-use open fields, a half-mile jogging course, a partially-covered tot lot with interactive splash fountain and safety walls, a community bandstand, restrooms and small shade pavilion. Paradise found!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

