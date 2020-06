Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

GORGEOUS KEY BISCAYNE LANAI APARTMENT IN KEY ISLANDER CONDO, JUST A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH. FURNISHED, WELL DESIGNED FOR CARE FREE BEACH LIVING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE & PLENTY OF STORAGE, VIEWS OF PRIVATE PATIO FROM LIVING & BEDROOM AREA. PATIO HAS GATE ACCESS FROM OUTSIDE, PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! NICE CLOSET SPACE. UNIT IS #105 IN BUILDING. NO PETS ALLOWED FOR TENANTS. AVAILABLE MAY 1ST,2020.