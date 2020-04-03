All apartments in Key Biscayne
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

285 Sunrise Drive

285 Sunrise Drive · (305) 773-8660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

285 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Exclusive unit in Beach Haus Key Biscayne offers a serene island lifestyle a block away from the beach. Three story building with open corridors, wrapping an infinity pool, accommodates 31 one- or two-bedrooms units. Fully furnished, ready to move with equipped kitchens, full-size refrigerator, stove-top, oven and cookware.Rent includes utilities, telephone (domestic calls), parking, cable TV and Wifi. You can visit the pristine Key Biscayne Beach with complimentary access to the Beach Club or, enjoy a bike ride on a Beach Haus bike at no charge.Coin operated washing machine and tumble dryer available on the ground level. Cleaning services can be arranged for a fee. Smoke free property/Pets are not allowed. List price reflects 4+ months. Unit can also be rented short term at $2,300/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 Sunrise Drive have any available units?
285 Sunrise Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 285 Sunrise Drive have?
Some of 285 Sunrise Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 Sunrise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
285 Sunrise Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 Sunrise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 285 Sunrise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 285 Sunrise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 285 Sunrise Drive does offer parking.
Does 285 Sunrise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 Sunrise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 Sunrise Drive have a pool?
Yes, 285 Sunrise Drive has a pool.
Does 285 Sunrise Drive have accessible units?
No, 285 Sunrise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 285 Sunrise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 Sunrise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 Sunrise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 Sunrise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
