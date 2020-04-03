285 Sunrise Drive

Amenities
Exclusive unit in Beach Haus Key Biscayne offers a serene island lifestyle a block away from the beach. Three story building with open corridors, wrapping an infinity pool, accommodates 31 one- or two-bedrooms units. Fully furnished, ready to move with equipped kitchens, full-size refrigerator, stove-top, oven and cookware.Rent includes utilities, telephone (domestic calls), parking, cable TV and Wifi. You can visit the pristine Key Biscayne Beach with complimentary access to the Beach Club or, enjoy a bike ride on a Beach Haus bike at no charge.Coin operated washing machine and tumble dryer available on the ground level. Cleaning services can be arranged for a fee. Smoke free property/Pets are not allowed. List price reflects 4+ months. Unit can also be rented short term at $2,300/month