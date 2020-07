Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Warm & Welcome Furnished corner unit in the heart of Key Biscayne. Completely updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo with remarkable touches. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and equipped with stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous floors throughout and plenty of natural light flowing in every room. This unit comes equipped with impact windows, also featuring plantation shutters. It comes with 1 assigned parking. The building is quiet and kept clean, just a few steps from the beach and shops. You may also enjoy your days relaxing by the pool.