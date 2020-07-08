All apartments in Key Biscayne
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

252 Hampton Ln

252 Hampton Lane · (786) 252-5656
Location

252 Hampton Lane, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$15,500

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom House with high ceilings, 2 car private garage, and swimming pool. House was built in 2007 and in Amazing condition. The house sits on a 8,786 Sq.Ft lot. Plenty of space both indoor and outdoor for entertaining and relaxing. Located a few blocks from the entrance of the Village of Key Biscayne. Rent includes pool and landscaping maintenance. House is currently tenant occupied until July 31st, and will be available around August 8th. 24 Hour advance notice for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Hampton Ln have any available units?
252 Hampton Ln has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 252 Hampton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
252 Hampton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Hampton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 252 Hampton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 252 Hampton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 252 Hampton Ln offers parking.
Does 252 Hampton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Hampton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Hampton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 252 Hampton Ln has a pool.
Does 252 Hampton Ln have accessible units?
No, 252 Hampton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Hampton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Hampton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Hampton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Hampton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
