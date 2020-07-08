252 Hampton Ln

Amenities

new construction garage pool

Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 6 Bathroom House with high ceilings, 2 car private garage, and swimming pool. House was built in 2007 and in Amazing condition. The house sits on a 8,786 Sq.Ft lot. Plenty of space both indoor and outdoor for entertaining and relaxing. Located a few blocks from the entrance of the Village of Key Biscayne. Rent includes pool and landscaping maintenance. House is currently tenant occupied until July 31st, and will be available around August 8th. 24 Hour advance notice for showings.