177 Ocean Lane Dr
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:22 PM

177 Ocean Lane Dr

177 Ocean Lane Drive · (305) 205-5522
Location

177 Ocean Lane Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Breathtaking Ocean, beach, Miami skyline, South Beach and Crandon park views from every rooms; beautifully fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Long balcony to enjoy sunrise and sunset.
Marble floor, clear Impact windows and sliding doors, electric black out. Most desirable building at The Commodore in Key Biscayne offers, tennis courts, pool, garden, direct wide sandy beach access, Crandon park, golf nearby as well as shops and restaurants to enjoy a vacation-like lifestyle. (Three months minimum required).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Ocean Lane Dr have any available units?
177 Ocean Lane Dr has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 Ocean Lane Dr have?
Some of 177 Ocean Lane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Ocean Lane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
177 Ocean Lane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Ocean Lane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 177 Ocean Lane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 177 Ocean Lane Dr offer parking?
No, 177 Ocean Lane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 177 Ocean Lane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Ocean Lane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Ocean Lane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 177 Ocean Lane Dr has a pool.
Does 177 Ocean Lane Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 177 Ocean Lane Dr has accessible units.
Does 177 Ocean Lane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 177 Ocean Lane Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Ocean Lane Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Ocean Lane Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
